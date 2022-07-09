Thomas David Purcell

CARBONDALE - Thomas David Purcell, age 89, of Carbondale, IL, formerly of West Frankfort, IL, passed away at 6:38 PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Manor Court of Carbondale.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dix, IL with Rev. John Annable officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 141. Interment will follow.

Memorials may be made to the University Baptist Church, 700 S Oakland Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

