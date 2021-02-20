Thomas David Winn
July 6, 1953 - Feb. 17, 2021
BUCKNER — Thomas David Winn, 67, of Buckner, passed away on February 17, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. He was born on July 6, 1953, in Herrin, IL. He married Melissa (Harrison) Winn on October 17, 1981.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Winn of Buckner; brother-in-law Donald (Florie) Harrison of Salem; cousins: Marion (Mollie) Veach of Valier and their children Dixie Miller and Jim Veach.
Thomas worked for PJR and Associates and was a member of the Iron Workers Local #782, he was also a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp. and a lifetime member of the Sesser VFW.
He loved to shoot trap, work in his garden, riding his side by side, camping, hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Tuffy" and Lorene (Stewart) Winn, and a brother, Richard Winn.
Funeral services will be on Saturday February 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at the Masonic and IOOF Cemetery in Benton.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the DaVita Dialysis Heroes in Benton, Dr. Kevin Chen, Angelito Tacderas NP, Dr. Rodney Miller, Dr. Al-Zoubaidi, Dr. Michelle Jenkins, Lisa Jones, Dr. Haroon, all the ICU nurses at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Sherry Palmer and the Gilbert Funeral Home for all of their care and compassion during Tom's journey.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry or Franklin County Animal Control. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Tomorrow is not promised. Live, Laugh and Love Today.
For more information, go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.
