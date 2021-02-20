Thomas David Winn

July 6, 1953 - Feb. 17, 2021

BUCKNER — Thomas David Winn, 67, of Buckner, passed away on February 17, 2021, at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. He was born on July 6, 1953, in Herrin, IL. He married Melissa (Harrison) Winn on October 17, 1981.

He is survived by his wife Melissa Winn of Buckner; brother-in-law Donald (Florie) Harrison of Salem; cousins: Marion (Mollie) Veach of Valier and their children Dixie Miller and Jim Veach.

Thomas worked for PJR and Associates and was a member of the Iron Workers Local #782, he was also a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corp. and a lifetime member of the Sesser VFW.

He loved to shoot trap, work in his garden, riding his side by side, camping, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard "Tuffy" and Lorene (Stewart) Winn, and a brother, Richard Winn.

Funeral services will be on Saturday February 27, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 am until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at the Masonic and IOOF Cemetery in Benton.