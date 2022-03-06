 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thomas Eugene Via

  • 0

Thomas Eugene Via

HERRIN — Thomas Eugene Via, age 70, of Herrin, IL, passed away at 10:32 a.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from  noon to 3 p.m. with Masonic rights at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Rev. Andy Lee presiding.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 and the United States Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to; "Shriners Hospital for Children" and or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website at www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tap into something sweet with homemade maple syrup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News