Thomas Eugene Via

HERRIN — Thomas Eugene Via, age 70, of Herrin, IL, passed away at 10:32 a.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. with Masonic rights at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the funeral home. Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Rev. Andy Lee presiding.

Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 and the United States Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to; "Shriners Hospital for Children" and or St. Jude Children's Hospital.

