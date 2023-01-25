Thomas Henry Herstedt

Feb. 15, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2023

Thomas Henry Herstedt, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on Feb. 15, 1937, in Chicago, and as a child moved to his father's hometown of Kenosha, WI. Tom was born to the late Henry Herstedt and the late Mildred (Lundberg) Herstedt.

Tom graduated from Dominican College in Racine, WI, and spent 40 years working for the Social Security administration. He married Kay Lynn Wells on Oct. 8, 1966. Tom was involved in scouting from a young age and had a passion for teaching those with special needs. During that time, he received a number of awards and recognition for his work, including the elite Silver Beaver award. Tom was a lifelong history buff and built many model trains and cars. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Springfield, IL, and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion, IL.

He is survived by his wife Kay (Wells) Herstedt of Springfield, IL; two daughters: Karin (Wade) Wece of Freeman Spur, IL, and Kristina (Christopher) Dunne of Germantown Hills, IL; two sisters: Susan Herstedt and Sally Herstedt, both of Kenosha, WI; two nephews and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Karl William Herstedt, and a niece, Laurie Lynne Wermeling.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Council (specifically to fund those with special needs) or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion, Illinois.

Funeral Services for Tom will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (8760 – 37th Ave.). Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

