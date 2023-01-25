Thomas Henry Herstedt
Feb. 15, 1937 - Jan. 21, 2023
Thomas Henry Herstedt, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on Feb. 15, 1937, in Chicago, and as a child moved to his father's hometown of Kenosha, WI. Tom was born to the late Henry Herstedt and the late Mildred (Lundberg) Herstedt.
Tom graduated from Dominican College in Racine, WI, and spent 40 years working for the Social Security administration. He married Kay Lynn Wells on Oct. 8, 1966. Tom was involved in scouting from a young age and had a passion for teaching those with special needs. During that time, he received a number of awards and recognition for his work, including the elite Silver Beaver award. Tom was a lifelong history buff and built many model trains and cars. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Springfield, IL, and an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion, IL.
He is survived by his wife Kay (Wells) Herstedt of Springfield, IL; two daughters: Karin (Wade) Wece of Freeman Spur, IL, and Kristina (Christopher) Dunne of Germantown Hills, IL; two sisters: Susan Herstedt and Sally Herstedt, both of Kenosha, WI; two nephews and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Karl William Herstedt, and a niece, Laurie Lynne Wermeling.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Boy Scouts of America, Greater St. Louis Council (specifically to fund those with special needs) or to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marion, Illinois.
Funeral Services for Tom will be held on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (8760 – 37th Ave.). Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home
6019 – 7th Ave.
Kenosha, WI 53143
262-654-2136
Online Memorial Book
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.