CARBONDALE — Thomas J. O'Boyle of St. Louis, was baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wed., Sept. 16, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jeanette O'Boyle (nee Foster); dear father and father-in-law of Kate (Mike) Karagiannis, Meg (Matt) Skulteti, Randy (Jane) O'Boyle, Kathleen Hershner and the late Terry O'Boyle; loving grandfather of Kosta and Joe Karagiannis, Jack and Mikey Skulteti and Conor O'Boyle; dear brother of Mary Catherine Alsager, Jo Ann Shelley and the late Jim O'Boyle; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Tom was a graduate of Kansas State University; a U.S. Army Veteran; football coach at SIU Carbondale, Carbondale Community High School, and other universities; and assistant principal at Carbondale Community High School.

Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, in St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home in Creve Coeur, St. Louis, Missouri is in charge of arrangements.

For information, visit www.osfuneralhomes.com.