MARION — Thomas Jerald Hudgens, 76, passed away at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Heartland Regional Medical Center.

Tommy was born at home to Samuel Thomas and Helen Irene (Stroud) Hudgens on Feb. 17, 1944, in Marion. The youngest of three children, he was adored by his parents and his two sisters, Barbara and Judy. He was part of a very large family, the Owens, the Strouds, the Pulleys, and the Hudgens, developing a lifetime interest in family and becoming the family historian. He was always happy to share his knowledge of family and friends as well as Southern Illinois' legend and lore.

Thomas started school at the age of 5 in 1950 and graduated high school in 1962. He developed a lifelong love of books and collected many over the years covering the Civil War and World War II in which his father fought and for which Tom was very proud. He honored God and country and was a patriotic soul.

A member of Third Baptist Church in Marion all of his life, he continued attending until his health began to fail in 2019. He had many faithful friends who remained loyal throughout his life as he was a faithful friend to all.