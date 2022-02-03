Thomas "Junior" Neeley

July 20, 1930 - Feb. 1, 2022

CAIRO — Thomas "Junior" Neeley, age 91, of Cairo, formerly of Mound City, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

He was born on July 20, 1930, in Grand Chain, IL, to James Thomas and Agnes Elenze (George) Neeley. He and Myra Mohundro were united in marriage on Nov. 11, 1977. She preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2015.

Thomas served his country proudly in the U.S. Army, where he earned the rank of Corporal. He served during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge from the Army, Thomas went to work on the river where he retired after close to 40-years as Captain of a barge company on the Mississippi River.

He loved hunting, fishing, working jigsaw puzzles, swimming and building model ships. He was a member of the Cairo Elks Lodge #651 and the Tigert Memorial United Methodist Church in Cairo.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Raelen Brown of Olmsted, IL; two step-sons, Larry (MaryEllen) Mohundro of Cape Girardeau, MO, and Mark (Barbara) McCoy of Paducah, KY; nine grandchildren: Olin Brownell, Sandy Austin, Josh McCoy, Scott Mohundro, Bethany Brown, Heather Copeland, Whitney (Jake) Palmisano, Katie (Derek) Miller and Mandi Waddell; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ray Neeley of Lady Lake, FL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Myra Neeley; two sisters: Dorothy Brust and Thelma Gardner; son-in-law, Marty Brown.

Funeral services for Thomas Neeley will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at noon at Crain Funeral Home in Cairo with Rev. Larry Buckles officiating. Interment will follow in Mound City National Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Illinois Honor Guard and American Legion Post 178.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to The American Wildlife Conservation Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

