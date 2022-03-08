Thomas Kay Berry
MURPHYSBORO — Thomas Kay Berry, age 81, of Murphysboro, passed peacefully into eternal life Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Alice, by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Carbondale Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Jungil Rhee and Dr. Jeff Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. Full military honors will be accorded by the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the Illinois Honor Guard.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Bench will be set in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park to honor him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace UMC-IGRC-Our Conference-Our Kids; Grace UMC; music scholarships; or to an animal shelter of the donor's choice. Envelopes will be available at the service.
Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.