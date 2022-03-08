Thomas Kay Berry

MURPHYSBORO — Thomas Kay Berry, age 81, of Murphysboro, passed peacefully into eternal life Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Alice, by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Carbondale Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Jungil Rhee and Dr. Jeff Phillips officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the church. Full military honors will be accorded by the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127 and the Illinois Honor Guard.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Bench will be set in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park to honor him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace UMC-IGRC-Our Conference-Our Kids; Grace UMC; music scholarships; or to an animal shelter of the donor's choice. Envelopes will be available at the service.

Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

