MARION — Thomas M. DeVardo, 92, passed away peacefully with his son, Tim, by his side, at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the Century Assisted Living Center of Carbondale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion. The visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home.

Following the visitation, the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. After the funeral service, military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by members of the Heyde-Pillow VFW Post No. 1301 of Marion, and members of the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Burial Detail. Interment will follow next to his wife in Murdale Gardens of Memory Cemetery located between Carbondale and Murphysboro.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Marion VFW Ritual Team. Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and socially distance yourself from others.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, visit www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information, call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.