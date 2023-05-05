Thomas Michael Shannon

July 15, 1939 - April 29, 2023

MARION – Thomas Michael Shannon, "Mike," born on July 15, 1939, to Thomas and Elizabeth Shannon in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on April 29, 2023, in Marion, Illinois after suffering a stroke.

Mike proudly served in the United States Army. Mike had an amazing career as a professional baseball player and broadcaster with the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike loved baseball and all of Cardinal Nation. Mike was a man of Catholic faith, a loyal friend, father and husband. He was intriguing and an incredible storyteller with a memorable voice and infectious laugh. Mike LOVED the outdoors and his hunting and fishing trips with lifelong friends and his sons. His favorite places were the ballpark, horse track and golf course, in that order. If there was a horse race anywhere in the world, Mike had a bet placed!

Most recently, Mike and his wife Lori had been enjoying travel, boating, fishing, spending time birdwatching and reminiscing with friends and family. Mike was an active member of the Elks Lodge and loved everything the Elks stands for. Mike was a humble man with a big personality that would give his shirt off his back for anyone that he knew!

Mike had a passion for giving and was a supporter of many charities. His generosity has touched more lives than we can ever know. He always talked about winning the lottery and building a hospital for children ages two and under.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Elizabeth Shannon, wife Judy and sister Sally.

Surviving relatives are Mike's wife, Lori; his children: Mike Jr. (Dionne), Tim, Patricia, Peg (Dan), Danny, and Erin (Gregg); his siblings: Kathy, Sharon, Steve, and Carol (Jack); his grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Binkley-Ross Funeral Home, under the direction of Monte Blue and Joni Binkley-Ross. A private memorial service will be held locally at a later date.

The STL Cardinals will honor Mike's legacy at a home game later this season.

Memorial contributions may be made to the "Mike Shannon Scholarship for Broadcast Journalism" to support journalists in their professional pursuit. The Mike Shannon Scholarship for Sports Broadcast Journalism: https://stlpressclub.org/MikeShannonDonation.html.

As Mike would say at the end of the baseball game, "And we say 'so long' for just a while."