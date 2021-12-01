Thomas Monroe Richards III

ANNA — Thomas Monroe Richards III, of Anna, IL, passed into the full presence of his loving father God after a 16-year battle with young onset Alzheimer's disease surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Crain Funeral Home in Anna from 5 to 8 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Interment will take place at the Cobden Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter of Marion, Rosiclare Rehab and Health Care Center, or Arrowleaf, formerly Delta Center of Cairo, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

To view the full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.