Thomas R. Donkin

Oct. 23, 1941 - Sept. 12, 2023

WEST FRANKFORT, IL - Thomas Robert Donkin, 81, of West Frankfort, IL, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Herrin Hospital at 9:01 a.m.

Tom was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Highland Park, MI, to John and Dorothy (Hogg) Donkin.

He was united in marriage to Wanda J. Grant on May 27, 1967, at Trinity Methodist Church in West Frankfort, IL. They shared over 56 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; son, Matt of West Frankfort; daughter, Marcella (Ken) Bono of Cottleville, MO; grandsons, Tripp and Seeley Bono, granddaughter, Fiona Bono; sister, Linda Clark of West Frankfort; sister-in-law, Oralia Grant of Cashion, AZ; and nephews, Wayne (Julie) Grant and family of Cross Plains, TN; Wesley Grant of Salem, OR; and Sean (Jennifer) Donkin and family of Mankato, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Mary Donkin; his brothers-in-law, Wendell Grant and David Clark; his niece, Alyssa; and his nephews, Ryan and Jordan Clark.

Tom was a 1959 graduate of Frankfort Community High School and a proud Redbird fan. He attended Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and the Vocational Technical Institute. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1965, stationed at Alconbury, UK.

He retired as a Gas Utilityman Foreman for Ameren CIPS in 2007 after over 41 years of service and was a member and former treasurer of IBEW Local Union 702.

He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, the West Frankfort Lion's Club, American Legion Post 1961, and was a former member of the Police and Fire Merit Board in West Frankfort.

Tom was proud of his service in Scouting and Freemasonry. He was a Past Master and a 53-year member of Frankfort Lodge #567, a Member of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Southern Illinois, and of the Ainad Shrine Temple, volunteering as a "Road Runner" for several years. In Scouting, he was former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 48 in West Frankfort, where he was proud of all of his Scouts, but especially the many young men who attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He held the position of District Commissioner for the Egyptian District among various leadership positions through the years, and was honored with the Silver Beaver award by the Egyptian Council. He was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow and was awarded the Daniel Carter Beard Masonic Scouters Award.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in the Union Funeral Home in West Frankfort, IL. It will be preceded by a Broken Arrow Ceremony. Burial will be at Tower Heights Cemetery in West Frankfort. Military honors will be accorded by the members of American Legion Post 1961 of Orient, IL. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Masonic Rites will be accorded by Frankfort Lodge #567 Saturday evening at 6 p.m.