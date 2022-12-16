Thomas "Speed" Davis

1952 - 2022

WARE SHOALS, SC – Thomas Allen "Speed" Davis, 70, husband of Dana Jo Underwood Davis, resident of Ware Shoals, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at his home. Born in Peoria, IL, Allen was a son of the late John Thomas Davis & Velma Mae Wingett Davis. Allen worked for Vulcan Materials in Anderson for over 30 years and in his free time enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, and lighting up the room with his singing and square dancing.

In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by his children, Rodney Allen Davis of Greenwood, SC, Troy James Davis (Jamie) of Vienna, IL, Michaelyn Lacey Underwood (Andrew Anderson) of Ware Shoals, SC, and Reva Mae Murray (Johnathan) of Ware Sholas, SC. Allen was also survived by his 13 grandchildren, Blaise, Christian, Guinivere, Lily, Natalee, Kelsey, Shelby, Sophia, Marlee, McKinley, Maximus, Kane, Noah, and a brother, Darrell "Skip" Davis of Carterville, IL.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center. A public visitation will be held from 2:30 until 3:30 prior to the service. The family is at his home. The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center.