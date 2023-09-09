Thomas (Tom) P. Fiock

Jan. 18, 1955 - May 15, 2023

ENGLEWOOD, CO – Thomas (Tom) P. Fiock (68) passed away peacefully at home in Englewood, CO, May 15, 2023, with his wife, sister and brother-in-law by his side. Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda (Wszelaki) Fiock; sister, Katie (Ted) Simison; nieces, Beth (Aaron) Ganci and Erin (John) Loyet; nephew, David (Hannah) Simison; great-nephews, Eli Ganci, Isaac and Henry Loyet; great-niece, Iris Ganci; cousin, Anthony Bialy and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary (Danter) Fiock and father, William Virgil Fiock.

Tom was born on Jan. 18, 1955, in Danville, IL to Mary and Virgil Fiock, the firstborn of two children. He spent his childhood years in Danville, IL. As a boy Tom was very involved in the Boy Scouts, attending powwows, councils and camporees throughout the United States. Tom was on the Danville YMCA swim team. He also raced motocross throughout his teen years. Tom loved playing Ultimate frisbee with Full Tilt, the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (SIUC) disc team, swimming, hiking, scuba diving, sailing and snow-skiing. Boating and wakeboarding were his favorite pastimes. He was a major sports fan with Formula One Grand Prix racing at the top of his list attended the inaugural race (2012) in Austin, TX at the newly built Circuit of the Americas, in addition to the next six years. Tom also enjoyed the Cardinals and Rockies, the Blues and the Avalanche, the Denver Nuggets, the Rapids, University of Illinois and SIUC football and basketball teams. Tom and Linda joined the 4Cs Corvette club in 2018, participating in several fun activities. They also enjoyed cruising in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, specifically the lower Antilles.

In recent years, Tom collected ancient mosaics and artifacts, Navajo weavings, hand crafted belt buckles and Avalanche Stanley cup Memorabilia. Tom had an extensive educational background and diverse employment history. After graduating high school in 1973, he enrolled in the Community College of Danville and completed general education studies. In 1975, Tom was accepted into the University of Illinois, majoring in general engineering, earning his degree in 1977. In 1978, Tom launched his professional career in Oak Park, MI, as an applications sales engineer for Mechanics Research Corporation. He was then accepted into graduate school in 1980 at SIUC in the Accounting and Business Administration program and worked as a graduate assistant in the College of Engineering and Technology. After graduating in 1982 he was employed as an assistant professor teaching Labor Relations, Statistics, Management, Structural Analysis, Fluids, Machine Design, Accounting and Operations Research in the College of Technical Careers with SIUC. In 1983, Tom became a registered professional engineer in Illinois and later continued his licensure in Colorado. Also, in 1983, Tom received his license as a certified public accountant in Illinois. Tom met Linda while attending graduate school in 1982 and they married on May 18, 1985, at Touch of Nature in Carbondale, IL. Tom then continued his higher education at SIUC, earning a master's degree in electrical engineering in 1990. In 1992, Tom was employed as a research associate for a water resources group, Planning and Management Consultants Ltd. Tom was awarded two patents, one in 1989, for a Toggling Speakerswitch and the other in 1992, for an Electronic Ski Binding. He was selected for Who's Who of American Inventors, (1992-93 and 1993-94).

In August 1994, Tom and Linda moved to Denver, CO area to embark on new careers. Tom landed a job in 1995, with J.D. Edwards as an area specialist and senior consultant. Using his broad range of engineering and accounting skills, Tom implemented and supported JDE software in multi-plant environments in manufacturing, construction, mining, food processing, pharmaceutical/medical devices, and waste disposal. Tom was highly successful and earned many awards during his 10 years with J.D. Edwards: 1999 Paragon Award, JDE Application Consultant of the Year, 1999 U.S. Central Area Applications Consultant of the Year, 2000 and 2001 Above and Beyond Award and member of the Corporate SWAT Team in 1999. Establishing his own company in 2008, Fiock Consulting, Inc., Tom was in high demand and continued to implement and support JDE software for a variety of companies and organizations. He retired in 2013, to travel and enjoy his interests and passions.

There will be a celebration of life open house for Tom on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Bloom Room at Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, CO 80120. Tom's family greatly appreciates the cards, gifts, flowers, love and support during this difficult time.

Tom was larger than life, loved adventures, traveling, socializing, sports cars and Kentucky Lake. People will remember Tom for his humor and stories, his big heart and brilliant mind. He will be buried with his beloved pets, Nugget and Daisy, in the Fouts Family Cemetery at a time to be determined. There will also be a celebration/open house on Sept. 16, 2023, at the Irvington Community Building in Irvington, IL, from 1 to 4 p.m. in conjunction with Tom's mother-in-law, Joan D. Wszelaki who passed away on Dec. 20, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Denver Dumb Friends League or Scleroderma Research Foundations and can be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 N. Sycamore Street, Centralia, IL 62801, 618-532-3523. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland Funeral Home Facebook Page.