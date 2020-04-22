CARBONDALE — Thornton Douglass passed away at his home on April 19, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born to Dr. Frank and Hattie Mae Douglass on June 2, 1924, in Chicago.
He was a World War II veteran, a graduate of The University of Illinois, and worked in the pharmaceutical business.
He is survived by his wife, Mariann; his daughter, Donna Brandt (David); granddaughters, Katie Fischer (Jeremy), and Kari Firak (John); and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Etta, Max and Lola.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Vogenthaler.
Thornton will be remembered as a Dixieland music fan and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan.
For a full obituary, go to Walker Funeral home Facebook page.
