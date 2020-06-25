Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MURPHYSBORO — Timothy A. Chandler, 46, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Services will be at noon Friday, June 26, in New Life Tabernacle, and burial will be at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.