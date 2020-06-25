Timothy A. Chandler
Timothy A. Chandler

MURPHYSBORO — Timothy A. Chandler, 46, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Services will be at noon Friday, June 26, in New Life Tabernacle, and burial will be at Murdale Gardens of Memory in Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.

Memorials may be made to the New Life Tabernacle in Timothy's memory.

