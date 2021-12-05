Timothy Edward Harrison

July 10, 1984 - Dec. 1, 2021

MAKANDA — Timothy Edward Harrison, 37, of Makanda, IL, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Tim was born on July 10, 1984 in Du Quoin to Emmett Thomas Jr. and Terri (Gee) Harrison. He married Elizabeth Giesey in 2004, when the two were students at Lincoln Christian College.

Tim is survived by Elizabeth and their daughter, Faith; his parents; and his brothers: Emmett (Sarah) and Tony (Megan); along with nieces and nephew: Elliott and Avery of Denver, CO, and Sayer, of Carbondale. In addition to these are many aunts, uncles, cousins, his family by marriage, and countless dear friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Joanna Gee; and paternal grandparents, Emmett Thomas and Roberta Harrison.

Tim and Elizabeth (and soon Faith) spent the past eleven years as missionaries in Africa, working first with AfricaHope in Kenya, then with Pioneer Bible Translators in Tanzania. They recently returned to the Carbondale, IL, area where Tim continued his work with PBT as a disciple-making consultant. Additionally, he worked part time for Withers Broadcasting.

All who knew Tim were touched by his beaming smile, his ability to connect deeply, and by his faith in his Savior. He loved walking through Kenyan and Tanzanian towns or driving around Southern Illinois, talking with people about life, and these conversations nearly always led to talk of Jesus' love. He cherished "Mommy, Daddy, Faith time" which became a family staple throughout their ministry.

A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at Noon in Grand Avenue Christian Church in Carbondale with Pastor David Harrison officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to Pioneer Bible Translators or to a designated fund for Faith's college education. Envelopes will be available at the church.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a story or memory of Tim visit www.meredithfh.com.