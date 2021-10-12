Timothy Loyd Nicholson

1957 - 2021

CARRIER MILLS — Timothy Loyd Nicholson, age 64, a longtime funeral director and co-owner of Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills passed away in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Friday, October 8, 2021 at 12:55 p.m. He was born in Harrisburg, IL on June 5, 1957 to the late Loyd and Rosemary (Roper) Nicholson. Tim was never married. He graduated Carrier Mills High School in 1975 and was a 1977 graduate of the S.I.U. Mortuary Science Department and a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills Tim was a member and Treasurer of the Salem Cemetery Association, as well as, the Providence Cemetery Association where he also served as Treasurer. He was a member of the Quad County and Egyptian Funeral Directors Associations.

Tim is survived by his sisters: Tampra and husband Dale Williams, and Pam and husband Greg Absher. He was affectionately known as "Uncle" to niece Melissa Williams, nephews Geoff and wife Autumn Absher, and Barrett and wife Sarah Absher all of Carrier Mills. His great nieces and nephews, also affectionately called him "Uncle or Uncle T": Braxton Absher, Kenna and Reece Absher, BroolcLyn Fugate, Kenslee and husband Brandon Human, and Hunter Fugate (Allie Isom). He is also survived by his aunt, Sherry Turner of Lansing, IL and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Friends may call at the Absher-Nicholson Funeral Home in Carrier Mills from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October, 12, 2021 where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October, 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Chris Wise will officiate with burial in the Salem Cemetery. Flowers should be omitted and memorials should be directed to Salem Cemetery, the Providence Cemetery, or the Carrier Mills First United Methodist Church Building Fund. The use of face coverings is encouraged for those attending.