Timothy R. Alsbury

JOHNSTON CITY - Timothy R. Alsbury, age 60, of Johnston City, IL, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The graveside committal service will at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Freedom Cemetery, located south of Marion, IL, on IL Route 37, with Rev. Eddie Donelson presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at cemetery prior to 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Freedom Cemetery of Marion, IL.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information please call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, if you are planning on attending the graveside service it is required you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.