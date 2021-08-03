 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timothy R. O'Brien
0 entries

Timothy R. O'Brien

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy R. O'Brien

Timothy R. O'Brien

DAVIS, CA - Timothy R. O'Brien passed away July 26, 2021 in Davis, CA, at the age of 81.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher.

For a full obituary go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News