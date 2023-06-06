Tina L. Baltzell
Aug. 11, 1960 - June 2, 2023
GRAND TOWER – Tina L. Baltzell, 62, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Manor Court of Carbondale.
Graveside Services for Tina will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Walker Hill Cemetery in Grand Tower with Bob Henson officiating.
Memorials may be made in Tina's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
To read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
