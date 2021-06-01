Tom Gualdoni

 Skip to main content
HERRIN — Thomas C. Gualdoni, 82, of Herrin, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his residence in Herrin surrounded by his loving family.

Tom's wishes were to be cremated; Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin with Pastor Andy Lee and Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence, share a life story or light a memorial candle, visit www.meredithwaddell.com

