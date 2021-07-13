MARION — Tommie Lee "Booger" Garrett, age 76, of Marion, IL, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Geoff Bond and Rev. Timothy Schlag presiding.

Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion.

