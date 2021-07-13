 Skip to main content
Tommie Lee "Booger" Garrett
MARION — Tommie Lee "Booger" Garrett, age 76, of Marion, IL, passed away at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Geoff Bond and Rev. Timothy Schlag presiding.

Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be given to "Trinity Pentecostal Tabernacle" and/or "St. Jude Children's Research Hospital." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com. For additional information, please call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

