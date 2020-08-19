× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURPHYSBORO — Tommie Lynn Riggio, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away at 10:17 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Integrity Nursing Home of Carbondale after an extended illness.

Tommie was born on Feb. 16, 1941, in Murphysboro to Thomas Riggio and Grace (Vaughn) Riggio. He attended St. Andrew School and graduated from Murphysboro High School.

Mr. Riggio served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. He was honorably discharged as a Disabled Veteran. He returned to Murphysboro and worked at Penn Aluminum, SIUC, and other custodian jobs during his lifetime.

He was of the Catholic faith.

Tommie always lived with his mother and helped take care of her until her death in 1992. He loved helping her around the house with canning the vegetables and cooking. Christmas was his favorite time of the year. He loved to decorate the house and bake Christmas cookies.

Tommie is survived by his sisters, Anita (Timothy) Reagan of Murphysboro and Mary Grace Schneider of Metropolis; several nieces and nephews, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Grace Riggio; two sisters Margaret Ann Riggio and Joan Zimbelman; brothers-in-law Gib Zimbelman and Larry Schneider.