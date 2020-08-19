MURPHYSBORO — Tommie Lynn Riggio, 79, of Murphysboro, passed away at 10:17 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Integrity Nursing Home of Carbondale after an extended illness.
Tommie was born on Feb. 16, 1941, in Murphysboro to Thomas Riggio and Grace (Vaughn) Riggio. He attended St. Andrew School and graduated from Murphysboro High School.
Mr. Riggio served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1967. He was honorably discharged as a Disabled Veteran. He returned to Murphysboro and worked at Penn Aluminum, SIUC, and other custodian jobs during his lifetime.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Tommie always lived with his mother and helped take care of her until her death in 1992. He loved helping her around the house with canning the vegetables and cooking. Christmas was his favorite time of the year. He loved to decorate the house and bake Christmas cookies.
Tommie is survived by his sisters, Anita (Timothy) Reagan of Murphysboro and Mary Grace Schneider of Metropolis; several nieces and nephews, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Grace Riggio; two sisters Margaret Ann Riggio and Joan Zimbelman; brothers-in-law Gib Zimbelman and Larry Schneider.
Gravesite Services and Military Services conducted by the Paul Stout American Legion Post 127 of Murphysboro will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Andrew Cemetery in Murphysboro, with Rev, Rick McNeely officiating.
Please send a condolence to the family, visit the memorial tribute at www.pettettfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in memory of Tommie may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or to St. Andrew School.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Integrity Nursing Home for Tommie's care.
