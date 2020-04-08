Tommy Gene Benton
Tommy Gene Benton

JOHNSTON CITY — Tommy Gene Benton, 66, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his sister's residence.

Tommy was born May 5, 1953, in Carbondale to Ray Harlan and Wanda Lu (Hartwell) Benton.

Tommy was retired having worked at Pepsi Mid-America for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a graduate of Johnston City High School class of 1972. He also was a graduate of Southern Illinois University — Carbondale Automotive Program and John A. Logan College Heating and Air Conditioning Program.

Tommy was of the Baptist faith.

He loved tinkering on cars. He was a caregiver for his parents and his brother, Bruce Benton.

Tommy is survived by two sisters, Mona Hall of Herrin, and Janine Samples of Marion; niece, Kristin (Casey) Scott of Herrin; two great-nephews, Karson Stewart and Maddox Scott. He is also survived by several close friends, Jim and Connie Oliver, Larry McIntosh and Max Evans who visited him to the very end.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Bill and Bruce Benton; brother-in-law, Steve Samples; and a uncle, J.W. Benton.

Celebration of life services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be Lakeview Cemetery with military honors.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Coach Kill Cancer Fund. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the book of memories, visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.

