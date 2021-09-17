Tracey Lynn Martin-Trone

1965 - 2021

HERRIN — Tracey Lynn Martin-Trone, 56, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Herrin Hospital. Tracey was born on August 4, 1965 in Marion to Billy Don Robinson and Norma Lynne (Atwood) Robinson-Burklow. Tracey worked as an RN at the Marion VA.

Survivors include: son, Brandon and Tiffany Martin of Johnston City; Life Partner, Larry Trone of Marion; father of her son, Patrick Martin of Marion; sister, Tiffiney Palmer of Atlanta, GA; brother, Brad Burklow of Zeigler; sister, Stephanie Jennings of Royalton; uncles: Gary Robinson of Herrin, Woody Atwood of Marion, Lanny Atwood of Herrin, John Atwood of Johnston City; aunt, Lois Guetersloh of Marion. Several nieces and nephews, and all her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother; her grandparents and her beloved boxer "Sweet Pea".

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Blue Funeral Home in Marion with Chaplain Keith Rankin officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, and the executive order by the Governor of Illinois, those attending the visitation and the funeral service are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

Memorials may be made to the Elephant Sanctuary in TN, ASPCA, or This Able Veteran and will be accepted at the funeral home.