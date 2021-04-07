Treveline D. Cline

1934 - 2021

MARION — Treveline D. Cline, age 86, of Marion, passed away at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home.

Treveline was born in Marion on July 6, 1934, the daughter of Loy H. and Wilhelma (Hudgens) Burns. She married Calvin "Bud" "Banjo" Cline in Pocahontas, AK, on March 15, 1953. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2001.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion with Rev. Mark Fisher officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather directly at the cemetery.

Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.