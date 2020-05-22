MARION — Val Tucker, 73, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Shawnee Christian Nursing Center in Herrin.
She was born Oct. 2, 1946, in Chicago, to Joseph Frank and Vlasta Tillie (Feitl) Kazda.
She married John Tucker on March 25, 1972.
Val worked as an administrative aid for the Dean's office at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
She loved to travel.
She is survived by her husband, John Tucker of Marion; brother, Joe (Chris) Kazda of Marion; stepdaughters, Sheryl (Darren) Bramlet of Raleigh, Janice (Tony) Hull of Harrisburg; and many stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, George Kazda.
Cremation was accorded and no services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Animal Shelter or Hospice of Southern Illinois.
Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of cremation arrangements.
To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
