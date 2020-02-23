MURPHYSBORO — Van H. Anderson, 74, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Carbondale.

Van was born March 23, 1945, in Chicago, a son to the late Stanley A. “Bud” and Bernice A. (Nelson) Anderson.

Van was united in marriage to Linda Sue Zoller in Florissant, Missouri, on Feb. 12, 1972, Linda survives in Murphysboro.

Van and Linda had attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.

He was a 1963 graduate of Amundson High School in Chicago.

Van was a U.S. Army veteran, and enjoyed talking about his Military Police days in Paris, France.

Van attended SIU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.

He owned and operated Gusto's Graphics in Carbondale for more than 40 years. In his later years, he was employed by the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living where he enjoyed helping others.

Van was a proud husband and father. He was devoted to his family, was a loving Grandpa, and loyal friend. He was proud of his home and enjoyed working outside on his property. Van also recalled fondly his trips to Acapulco with his brothers.