MURPHYSBORO — Van H. Anderson, 74, passed away at 12:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Carbondale.
Van was born March 23, 1945, in Chicago, a son to the late Stanley A. “Bud” and Bernice A. (Nelson) Anderson.
Van was united in marriage to Linda Sue Zoller in Florissant, Missouri, on Feb. 12, 1972, Linda survives in Murphysboro.
Van and Linda had attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Murphysboro.
He was a 1963 graduate of Amundson High School in Chicago.
Van was a U.S. Army veteran, and enjoyed talking about his Military Police days in Paris, France.
Van attended SIU and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
He owned and operated Gusto's Graphics in Carbondale for more than 40 years. In his later years, he was employed by the Southern Illinois Center for Independent Living where he enjoyed helping others.
Van was a proud husband and father. He was devoted to his family, was a loving Grandpa, and loyal friend. He was proud of his home and enjoyed working outside on his property. Van also recalled fondly his trips to Acapulco with his brothers.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro. The Rev. Melissa Waterman of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Murphysboro will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the hour of services on Tuesday at Crawshaw Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorials be made to the SIH Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society, The Wounded Warrior Project, or to the donor's choice.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue Anderson of Murphysboro; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Garrett and Sarah Anderson of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Derek and Jennifer Anderson, and Brock Anderson, all of Murphysboro; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Janet Anderson of Des Plaines, and Bob and Ginger Anderson of Chicago; five grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah and Caleb Anderson and Natalie and Allison Followell; four nieces, Denise Travers, Alyce Anderson, Debbie Kennedy, and Dawn Anderson; and two nephews, Brad and Jeff Chilton.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.
