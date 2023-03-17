Van Richard Wilson
Oct. 30, 1946 - Mar. 14, 2023
JOHNSTON CITY – Van Richard Wilson, 76, passed away at 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Herrin Hospital.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Murman & Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City with Pastor Steve Higgs officiating. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
