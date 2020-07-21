× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Velma Dean Trotter, age 92, of Marion, passed away at 7:53 a.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, Illinois, with Mr. Buddy Sellars officiating. Family and friends are asked to gather directly at the cemetery. Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Marion 3rd Baptist Church, Hospice of Southern Illinois, or the American Red Cross. Envelopes will be available at the graveside service or at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home; 800 N Market Street; Marion, IL 62959.

