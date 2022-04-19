PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA - Veneta Roach, 89, Pierre, SD, died April 13, 2022. Her service will be broadcast live at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at www.feigumfh.com. Veneta will be laid to rest at Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, IL. A full life story is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.