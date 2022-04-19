PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA - Veneta Roach, 89, Pierre, SD, died April 13, 2022. Her service will be broadcast live at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at www.feigumfh.com. Veneta will be laid to rest at Thomason Cemetery in Wayne City, IL. A full life story is available and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com