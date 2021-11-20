Venida McKinnies
DE SOTO — Venida McKinnies, 94, passed away on November 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale with Rev. Wes Henson officiating. Burial will follow at De Soto Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
