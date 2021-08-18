Vera Imogene "Smokey" Reed
1922 - 2021
CARBONDALE — Vera Imogene "Smokey" Reed, 99, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away at 12:14 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Manor Court Nursing Facility in Carbondale.
Smokey was born August 14, 1922, in Johnston City to John and Hallie (Blake) Moake.
She married Dr. Quentin H. Reed September 23, 1945, in Carbondale. He preceded her in death December 14, 2011.
Survivors include three sons: John Leslie (Tammy) Reed of Olney, James Alan (Becky) Reed of Carbondale and Thomas Moake Reed of Crainville; two grandchildren: Amber Reed (Tad) Miller of Peoria and Allison Paige Reed of Olney and a great granddaughter, Reese Miller of Peoria.
Mrs. Reed was a member of the United Methodist Church in Carbondale, the Delta Theta Tau Sorority and Bridge Club.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.
Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.