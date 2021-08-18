Vera Imogene "Smokey" Reed

1922 - 2021

CARBONDALE — Vera Imogene "Smokey" Reed, 99, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed away at 12:14 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at the Manor Court Nursing Facility in Carbondale.

Smokey was born August 14, 1922, in Johnston City to John and Hallie (Blake) Moake.

She married Dr. Quentin H. Reed September 23, 1945, in Carbondale. He preceded her in death December 14, 2011.

Survivors include three sons: John Leslie (Tammy) Reed of Olney, James Alan (Becky) Reed of Carbondale and Thomas Moake Reed of Crainville; two grandchildren: Amber Reed (Tad) Miller of Peoria and Allison Paige Reed of Olney and a great granddaughter, Reese Miller of Peoria.

Mrs. Reed was a member of the United Methodist Church in Carbondale, the Delta Theta Tau Sorority and Bridge Club.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Vantrease Funeral Homes, Inc. of Zeigler and Royalton is entrusted with the arrangements.

