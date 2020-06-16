MARION — Vera M. Stephens, 93, of Marion, passed away at 4:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Randolph County Care Center in Sparta.
Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and by the signing of executive order by Gov. J.B Pritzker, private graveside services will be held at Oddfellows Cemetery in Marion with the Rev. Danny Ward officiating.
Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.
For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
