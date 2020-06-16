× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MARION — Vera M. Stephens, 93, of Marion, passed away at 4:46 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Randolph County Care Center in Sparta.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus and by the signing of executive order by Gov. J.B Pritzker, private graveside services will be held at Oddfellows Cemetery in Marion with the Rev. Danny Ward officiating.

Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with final arrangements.

For more information or to sign the memorial guest register online, please visit www.hughesfuneralhomes.com.

