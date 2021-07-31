 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vera Mae Marshall Ragle
0 entries

Vera Mae Marshall Ragle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vera Mae Marshall Ragle

Vera Mae Marshall Ragle

December 30, 1928 - July 28, 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Vera Mae Marshall Ragle, 92, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Sikeston Medical Center.

She was born December 30, 1928, at the family home in Murphysboro, IL, to Julia Isabell McRoy and Earl Marshall.

She was married to Carl (Cotton) Ragle on January 16, 1947. After 67 years of marriage, he preceded her in death November 15, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, son-in-law Carl Murray and great granddaughter Erin Sims.

Survivors include daughters: Carlene (Dick) Stewart and Ladonna Murray; grandchildren: Richelle (Tim) Wright, Julie (Steve) Shangraw, Carl Wayne (Dianna) Sims, Kendra (Robbie) Shaffer, Steffanie (Allen) Jiles, Niki (Jeffrey) Gettinger, Richard Stewart, Jared (Meagan) Murray, Gabrielle (Justin) Smith; twenty- seven great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News