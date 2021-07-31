Vera Mae Marshall Ragle
December 30, 1928 - July 28, 2021
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Vera Mae Marshall Ragle, 92, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Sikeston Medical Center.
She was born December 30, 1928, at the family home in Murphysboro, IL, to Julia Isabell McRoy and Earl Marshall.
She was married to Carl (Cotton) Ragle on January 16, 1947. After 67 years of marriage, he preceded her in death November 15, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, five sisters, son-in-law Carl Murray and great granddaughter Erin Sims.
Survivors include daughters: Carlene (Dick) Stewart and Ladonna Murray; grandchildren: Richelle (Tim) Wright, Julie (Steve) Shangraw, Carl Wayne (Dianna) Sims, Kendra (Robbie) Shaffer, Steffanie (Allen) Jiles, Niki (Jeffrey) Gettinger, Richard Stewart, Jared (Meagan) Murray, Gabrielle (Justin) Smith; twenty- seven great grandchildren and fourteen great great grandchildren.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, IL at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
