BELLEVILLE — Verna Naomi Walker (nee Greene) was born July 12, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away at home in Belleville, Illinois, on Dec. 3, 2020. She was 83 years old.

Verna was born in Cleveland, but the Greene family moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to sunny San Diego, California, where she was raised. She married her beloved husband Clyde O Walker on Aug. 22, 1954, in Nestor, California. After a few moves in California and Arizona, she and Clyde settled in Southwestern Illinois.

Verna worked my years as a waitress and then retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant after 19 years at Belleville Memorial Hospital. After retiring they built a house near Lake Kincaid and lived until moving back to Belleville to be near her children. She loved the ocean, mountains, Arizona and California. She enjoyed boating, swimming and was known as a really good cook.

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clyde O Walker. Also preceding her were her parents Cecil E and Evelyn M Greene (nee Fackler); a sister Shirley Green and brother Ronald Green both of San Diego, California.