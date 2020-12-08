BELLEVILLE — Verna Naomi Walker (nee Greene) was born July 12, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away at home in Belleville, Illinois, on Dec. 3, 2020. She was 83 years old.
Verna was born in Cleveland, but the Greene family moved from Cleveland, Ohio, to sunny San Diego, California, where she was raised. She married her beloved husband Clyde O Walker on Aug. 22, 1954, in Nestor, California. After a few moves in California and Arizona, she and Clyde settled in Southwestern Illinois.
Verna worked my years as a waitress and then retired as a Certified Nursing Assistant after 19 years at Belleville Memorial Hospital. After retiring they built a house near Lake Kincaid and lived until moving back to Belleville to be near her children. She loved the ocean, mountains, Arizona and California. She enjoyed boating, swimming and was known as a really good cook.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Clyde O Walker. Also preceding her were her parents Cecil E and Evelyn M Greene (nee Fackler); a sister Shirley Green and brother Ronald Green both of San Diego, California.
She is survived by her sister Marilyn Greene of Swansea, Illinois; her five children C. Edwin Walker of Peoria, Illinois Dorothy (Mark) Eckman of Birmingham, Al; H. Michael (Dawn) Walker of Lebanon, Illinois; Susanne (Steve) Dashner of Belleville, Illinois and Julie Spinks of Swansea; her 10 grandchildren Ryan (Casey) Adams, Andrew Walker, Mary Walker, Mark Eckman, Alexis (Brett) Mulkey, Olivia (Joey) Starr, Patrick Walker, Piper Spinks, Taylor Walker and Jonathan Walker; Step grandchildren Paul (Jess) Dashner; Nichole (Ed) Wajda; great grandchildren; Madeline Adams, Hannah Monroe and Lilly Adams; Step grandchildren Alina, Lydia, Ella and Eddie Wajda; Carly and Caleigh Dashner; Nephew Steven (Susan) Greene of Sandy Utah. Many nieces and nephews and some very special friends.
Private services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Burial will be in Alto Pass, Illinois.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital. Walker Funeral Home of Alto Pass entrusted with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.