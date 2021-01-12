Verner Eugene Thomas

May 23, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2021

ALTA LORNA, California - Verner Eugene Thomas, of Alta Loma, California, passed away on January 4, 2021 at the age of 74. Verner was born in DuQuoin, Illinois on May 23, 1946. He graduated from Sesser-Vallier High School in 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor's of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla. After college he worked for Guy F. Atkinson and Brutoco Engineering before becoming the president of Vance Corporation.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat Thomas (Quillman); son, Brent Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Janis and David Miller; grandchildren: Samantha Miller and Matthew Miller; aunts: Leila Bennett and Phyllis Galloway; sister-in-law, Jill Dare; and niece, Niki Wisniewski. He is preceded in death by his parents, Verner Llyod and Betty Louise Thomas; brother, Mark Thomas; and nephews: Jason Thomas and Ross Thomas.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St., Covina, CA, on January 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. The service is open to all who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Arthritis Foundation.