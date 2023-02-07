Vernon Roy Akin, Sr.
BENTON – Vernon Roy Akin, Sr., age 84, of Benton, IL, formerly living in Marion, IL for the last 15 years until recently, passed away at 12:14 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, surrounded by his family at home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.
The visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 6th at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Stone Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Russell presiding.
Interment will follow in Brady Cemetery of Akin, IL.
The family has requested memorial contributions be made payable to the; "Ronald McDonald House." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL, 62896. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.stonefh.com__;!!LvYzicI!goyfZjS4fCXjP6_b8UjSEs0ZAESaRG1-1nHcL4L1DxlzcqYKG3xFdDkrG1dHzAILbQXmYaDurXPbP9osU7AzuKu_$ or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-932-2161.
