Vicki Bolen

SHATTUC — Vicki (Lesar) Bolen died Feb. 28, 2020.
Services will be Saturday., March 7, at 1 p.m. at Shattuc United Methodist Church, with visitation from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. at the church.
For online condolences and full obituary, visit www.crainsonline.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Celebration of Life
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Shattuc United Methodist Church
Illinois St.
Shattuc, IL 62231
