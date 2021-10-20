Vicki D. Odum
CARRIER MILLS — Vicki D. Odum , age 74, of Carrier Mills passed away Oct. 7, 2021 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 23, 2021, in the First United Methodist Church in Carrier Mills. Friends may call at the church after 9 a.m. on Saturday.
