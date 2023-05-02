Vicki Lynn Griffin

Sept. 23, 1946 - April 28, 2023

HERRIN — Vicki Lynn Griffin, 76, of Herrin, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home in Herrin, IL.

Vicki worked as a secretary at State Farm for Don Smith and the claims office in Marion.

Vicki was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Herrin, IL to Elijah, Jr. and Wanda (Holland) Green.

She is survived by her children: Eric Griffin and his wife Julie of Carterville, Colonel (ret) Paul R. Griffin and his wife Sandi of Gerrardstown, WV, and Kary Kane and her husband Chris of Herrin, IL; seven grandchildren: Erica Odam and her husband Justin, Seth Griffin, Grace Griffin, Austyne Key and her husband Robbie, Capri Galaska and her husband Andrew, Jason Kane, and Nicholas Kane; eight great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Patti Green of Lake Placid, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private burial will be at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin, IL.

Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message or story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com