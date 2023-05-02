Vicki Lynn Griffin
Sept. 23, 1946 - April 28, 2023
HERRIN — Vicki Lynn Griffin, 76, of Herrin, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at her home in Herrin, IL.
Vicki worked as a secretary at State Farm for Don Smith and the claims office in Marion.
Vicki was born Sept. 23, 1946 in Herrin, IL to Elijah, Jr. and Wanda (Holland) Green.
She is survived by her children: Eric Griffin and his wife Julie of Carterville, Colonel (ret) Paul R. Griffin and his wife Sandi of Gerrardstown, WV, and Kary Kane and her husband Chris of Herrin, IL; seven grandchildren: Erica Odam and her husband Justin, Seth Griffin, Grace Griffin, Austyne Key and her husband Robbie, Capri Galaska and her husband Andrew, Jason Kane, and Nicholas Kane; eight great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Patti Green of Lake Placid, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private burial will be at San Carlo Cemetery in Herrin, IL.
Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message or story, visit www.meredithwaddell.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.