Vickie Frost

1954 - 2022

ORANGE PARK, FL — Vickie Frost, 68, died on Dec. 13, in Orange Park, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Richard Green, children Jennifer (Jacquot) Broadhurst, Andrew Green, and Betsy Green, and her seven grandchildren.

Vickie was born on June 2, 1954 in Carbondale, IL to Pearl (Blessing) and Olan Frost. She graduated from Murphysboro High School in 1972, then earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in English from Southern Illinois University.

Vickie was a passionate reader and writer. She taught English at John A. Logan College, then started her own business, Papyrus Consultants, as a technical writer. Her biggest client was Alcoa. Vickie kept their electrical safety manual updated for more than 20 years. One of her proudest accomplishments was writing the book "When the Whole World Changed: Voices from Murphysboro, Illinois."

Vickie was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and frequent visitor to the First United Methodist Church in Murphysboro. She was a member of Advent Lutheran Church in Orange Park, Florida.

Vickie enjoyed (or, according to Rick, at least tolerated) scuba diving and sailing. Her true passion was quilting. Vickie loved meeting with her friends at Calico Country in Murphysboro and Calico Station in Orange Park. To those who knew Vickie, the art of taking disparate scraps of fabric and making something beautiful to warm her loved ones, was a perfect pursuit.

Donations in Vickie's memory can be made to Clay County Animal Services at https:/www.claycountygov.comommunity/animal-services/get-involvedonate

