Vickie L. Blandford

MARION - Vickie L. Blandford, age 70, of Marion, IL, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL. The visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be private next to her husband, Ron in Maplewood Cemetery of Marion, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Disabled American Veterans". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory please visit our website: wilsonmcreynolds.com.