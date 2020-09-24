 Skip to main content
Victor M. Romani
Victor M. Romani

SESSER — Victor M. Romani, 64, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Benton.

Online condolences can be given at www.patefh.com.

