Vida Louise Little
Feb. 5, 1937 — July 8, 2022
ARLINGTON, TX - Vida Louise Little, 85, of Arlington Texas, passed away July 8, 2022. Vida was born February 5, 1937, to Wiley and Anna Hill in West City, Illinois.
Vida is survived by her son, Mike Parkhill and wife, Faye of Arlington, Texas; daughter, Nancy Taylor and husband, Jim of Gordon, Texas. Grandsons: Bryan Taylor and wife, Jessica, Matthew Taylor and wife, Cassandra, Paul Taylor, and Steven Taylor and granddaughters: Kathleen Thompson and husband, Ian and Laura Parkhill. Great-grandchildren: John Taylor, Ariadne Thompson and Michael Parkhill.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 27th at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 910 S Collins St., Arlington, TX 76010. Burial will be at Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery in Benton, Illinois on September 24th.
The complete obituary can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-tx/vida-little-10852310
