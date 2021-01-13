Vincent DuWayne Attig

May 4, 1928 - Jan. 11, 2021

MURPHYSBORO - Vincent DuWayne Attig, 92, of Murphysboro, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at home.

He was born on May 4, 1928 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, to the Reverend Fred G. and Velva (Bishop) Attig.

He was married to Wylanna Jones on June 6, 1948 in Murphysboro, who survives.

Survivors include son, Dale (Cindy) Attig of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Carla (Randy) Wood of Murphysboro. He is also survived by grandchildren: Terry (Hetti) Lilley of La Crosse, Wisconsin, Ami (Van) Lilley-Plexico of Smithton, Illinois, Stacie Attig of Phoenix, Arizona, and Zach (Alexis) Waters of Phoenix, Arizona. Great-grandchildren are Madeleine Lilley and Mira Plexico of Smithton, Illinois, and Wynter Waters of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: (Berea, Maurice, Lyle, Walter, Charlotte, and Austin); and a granddaughter, Kelli Jo Attig.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the mausoleum located at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park near Murphysboro; Rev. Jim Frye will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene in Murphysboro.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com.