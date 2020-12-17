CAIRO — Vincent Moran “Red” Doss, 96, died at 9:19 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Veteran's Affairs Medical Center Long Term Care in Marion.
Due to the limitations on gatherings by the State of Illinois, Red's visitation and services will be at Crain Funeral Home, 829 N. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, with the Rev. Larry Potts officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. in Green Lawn Memorial Gardens at Villa Ridge.
Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.
