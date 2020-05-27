MURPHYSBORO — Viola Koch, of Murphysboro, formerly of Sullivan, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 99 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy (Ken) Tyree of Texas and Dorothy (Ron) Manwaring of Murphysboro, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, Missouri, with Funeral Services to follow at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Josemon Hoem presiding. Internment will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Sullivan.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Murphysboro.
To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com or at: https:/www.eatonfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
