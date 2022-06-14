MURPHYSBORO — Viola Marie Fox, 96, of Murphysboro, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born on July 2, 1925, in Pomona, IL, to Dewey and InaBelle (Basden) Ellis.

Viola married William Fox, Jr. on Sept. 14, 1946. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2020. They were married for 73 years.

Viola taught school in a one room school house during WWII and after marrying William, she substituted for a few years then became a housewife.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Roy) Phoenix of Murphysboro and Sheila (Wayne) Segelken of Elkville; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Bob (Joyce) Ellis of Murphysboro.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Fox; their daughter, Delinda (Sue) Pharo; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Borish and Reverend Bill Elliott officiating. Interment will follow in Murdale Gardens of Memory.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Murphysboro. Envelopes will be available and accepted at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Murphysboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.